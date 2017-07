People visit the street decorated with colorful umbrellas during the last day of the 23-day-long city festival in Agueda city, Portugal, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People visit the street decorated with colorful umbrellas during the last day of the 23-day-long city festival in Agueda city, Portugal, July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)