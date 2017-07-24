Abe denies favors for friend

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hand to answer a question at a special parliamentary committee meeting in the Lower House in Tokyo on Monday. Approval ratings for the Abe administration have rapidly fallen after suffering a big defeat in the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election earlier this month. Photo: IC

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his ratings sinking over a suspected cronyism scandal, on Monday said he had never instructed officials to give preferential treatment to a long-time friend, adding that the latter had never sought favors.Abe and his aides have repeatedly denied intervening to help Kake Gakuen, an educational institution whose director, Kotaro Kake, is a friend of the prime minister, win approval for a veterinary school in a special economic zone.Abe's support has plunged below 30 percent in some opinion polls, hit by the suspected scandal and a perception among many voters that his administration is taking them for granted.The slump is encouraging rivals and casting doubt on Abe's prospects of becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister by winning a third three-year term when his current tenure ends in September 2018.Abe told a special session of parliament's lower house budget committee that it was not surprising the public had doubts, given that Kake had been his friend since they were students, but added that Kake had "never once" sought favors."There was no request or lobbying regarding the establishment of a new veterinary school," Abe said.Asked if he had intervened in the approval process, Abe said, "I have never issued instructions regarding specific cases."Abe also pledged to regain public trust by "producing results", giving priority to the economy and diplomacy.Adding to the headaches for Abe, an opposition-backed candidate on Sunday won a mayoral election for the northern city of Sendai.That follows this month's historic defeat for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in elections for the Tokyo assembly, a devastating blow, since much of Abe's clout stems from his record of stacking up poll victories for the party.A July 22-23 Mainichi newspaper poll published on Sunday showed Abe's support slipping 10 points to 26 percent from a previous survey in June. In addition, 56 percent of respondents did not back Abe's government, an increase of 12 points.