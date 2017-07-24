Sun Zhengcai under probe

Sun Zhengcai
, former secretary of Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is under investigation for "serious discipline violation."
Sun is being probed by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.
It was announced on July 15 that Chen Min'er had been appointed to replace Sun.
The last time Sun was seen in public was on July 12, when he chaired and spoke at a conference attended by members of Chongqing's leading group for overall reform, reported ce.cn, the website of the Party-owned Economic Daily.
The report added that the probe into Sun was started after a tip-off from He Ting, former vice mayor of Chongqing, citing sources close to the municipality's officials.
Sun was appointed as Party chief of Chongqing in 2012, and was re-elected to the position late in May. Sun also served as China's agriculture minister, according to his resume on xinhuanet.com.