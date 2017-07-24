Kremlin warns against ‘harmful’ new sanctions

The Kremlin on Monday warned that new US sanctions on Russia
would hit the interests of both sides as Congress gears up to approve fresh punitive measures.
"We consider such a continuation of the rhetoric of sanctions counter-productive and harmful to the interests of both countries," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
In mid-June, the US Senate overwhelmingly passed tough sanctions, and the House is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that targets Russia as well as Iran and North Korea
.
Initially, President Donald Trump
resisted the legislation, which would prevent him from unilaterally easing penalties against Moscow.
But he seems to be left with little option but to sign off on the move as a political firestorm swirls over potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.