City sign fullback Mendy

Manchester City have signed left back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said Monday.



The 23-year-old France international is manager Pep Guardiola's third major defensive signing in the current transfer window following his purchases of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur and Danilo from Real Madrid.



No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but British media reported that City paid 52 million pounds ($68 million).



Mendy began his career with Le Havre, who currently play in France's second tier. He moved to Marseille in 2013, where he made 101 appearances in three seasons and established himself as one of the best fullbacks in France.



He joined Monaco on a five-year deal last season, winning the Ligue 1 title in his sole season at the club.





