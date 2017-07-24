Veteran keeper retires

Former Denmark international goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen said Monday he is retiring from professional soccer after a playing career spanning 24 years.



A veteran of over 350 ­matches in the Premier League with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke City, Sorensen played 101 times for the Danish national team.



The 41-year-old ends his career after two seasons with Melbourne City in Australia's A-League, where he was named the league's goalkeeper of the year in his first season.





