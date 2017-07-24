1st Lakers coach dies

John Kundla, a Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA titles before the team moved to Los Angeles, died Sunday. He was 101. Kundla, the original coach of the Lakers NBA franchise, had been in a Minneapolis assisted living facility in recent years.



Kundla was only 31 years old when he guided the Lakers in 1948 as they signed center George Mikan, the star who powered the club to five NBA crowns from 1949 to 1954.



It was Kundla and Mikan that began the tradition of success which evolved through the move to California, and the arrivals of such stars as Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and later Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

