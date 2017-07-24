Kubica to test 2017 car

Polish driver Robert Kubica, whose career looked over when he partially severed his forearm in a 2011 rally accident, will test Renault's current Formula One car on August 2 in Hungary, the French manufacturer said Monday.



The 32-year-old returned to the cockpit in Renault's 2012 car in June and had a second test earlier this month. The in-season test in Hungary will be Kubica's first time driving a current F1 car and is the clearest sign yet that he is being considered for a race comeback, amid speculation that he could replace Britain's Jolyon Palmer.





