Supporters of the terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard react after the announcement that his parents have abandoned their legal fight to take their son to the US for experimental treatment at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday. A lawyer representing Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard told judge Nicholas Francis "time had run out" and they had made their decision after seeing the 11-month-old's latest brain scans. Photo: AFP