PLA highlights stronger army ahead of 90th anniversary

China Monday urged India to immediately withdraw all troops that have illegally entered China, stating that the nation would defend its territorial sovereignty "at all costs."
"The Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the site and will step up targeted deployment and training," said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
, at a press conference.
Wu said the history of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the past 90 years has demonstrated its increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"It's easier to shake a mountain than the PLA," Wu said. His words immediately began to trend online.
As Aug. 1, the birthday of the PLA, approaches, these words illustrated China's unswerving resolution to build a stronger army and guard the country's sovereignty.
Highlighting military reform, law-based governance and international reform, the armed forces of China are ready to embrace their big day.
MILITARY REFORM TO GO DEEPER
"A significant goal of the current military reform is to improve the PLA's readiness for war and combat capabilities," Zhou Shangping, an official from the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC), said at the press briefing.
The PLA aims to reach that goal by straightening the relationship of command, enhancing the structure of the military and strengthening its combat forces, Zhou continued, addressing a journalist's concern that military reform might unsettle the army's readiness for war.
In fact, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in late 2012, the country has championed improving combat capabilities as the ultimate goal in building a strong army.
In order to realize the goal, the PLA set up a two-tier joint operation command center that featured both the CMC and theater commands last year, which focused on commanding combat, and played a big part in maintaining the overall strategic stability, Zhou said.
"We are completely capable of dealing with any sorts of security threats, and will firmly protect our country's sovereignty, security and interests," he noted.
A LAW-BASED MILITARY
As part of the on-going military reform, the PLA has entered a "fast track" in building a military legal system with Chinese characteristics in the past five years, according to Lu Yu, deputy director of the CMC's legal affairs bureau.
Efforts have been made to advance the rule of law, shifting the PLA's governance from the previous reliance on administrative orders, custom, experiences and campaigns, Lu said.
Responding to a reporter who inquired about measures taken to handle corruption within the military, Lu said the PLA has strengthened law enforcement and checks on power in recent years with an attitude of "zero tolerance" against violations.
China's top leadership has repeatedly called on PLA officers to eliminate the pernicious influence of Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, two corrupt former CMC vice chairmen, amid the anti-corruption drive and efforts to advance strict observance of political discipline and rules.
MILITARY COOPERATION AS DUTY
Moreover, the PLA has been dedicated to improving its military diplomacy, and will continue to do so in the future, Wu said.
Above all, boasting the goal of building a stronger army, the PLA has deepened its military relations with other major powers in the world, neighboring countries and developing countries over the years.
In its attempt to play a bigger role in global governance, the PLA has been pushing forward international military cooperation to give China a bigger say on the international stage, Wu continued.
"China's armed forces have been actively expanding their military cooperation," Wu said, referring to the PLA's participation in international duties, such as peace-keeping, anti-piracy, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.
"It shows the responsibility that the PLA accepts as the armed forces of a major power," he stressed.