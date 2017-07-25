Clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in West Bank

At least 12 Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestinian source said Monday.



The demonstrators protested near Bet El checkpoint against the installing of metal detectors in East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.



The Israeli army dispersed demonstrators with tear gas and firing, as they responded by hurling stones.



Spokesperson of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Erab Fuqaha told Xinhua that the injuries were caused by live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets and suffocation from tear gas.



The Israeli forces also arrested several Palestinians.



Meanwhile, clashes erupted in East Jerusalem where six paramedics were injured and Israeli police "assaulted paramedics and ambulances," according to the PRCS.



Palestinian Foreign Ministry slammed in an emailed press statement the Israeli forces' "aggression" of peaceful demonstrations in East Jerusalem, including worshippers in their prayers and journalists.



The ministry urged the international community "to hold Israel responsible for its violations," saying that international silence provides Israel with impunity.



Tensions remain high and daily clashes after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors and surveillance cameras at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Sunday, two days after closing down the holy shrine in the wake of a shooting attack that left three Palestinians and two Israeli officers killed.

