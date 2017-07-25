China, Thailand pledge to strengthen ties, cooperation

China and Thailand on Monday pledged to further strengthen their bilateral relationship and cooperation in various fields.
The pledge came as visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks here with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.
Noting that "China and Thailand are one family," Wang said China has been Thailand's sincere partner and friendly neighbor.
"No matter how the international and domestic situation changes, China-Thailand relationship always maintains its stability and strategic nature," he added.
China will steadfastly pursue friendly policy towards Thailand and continue to make contributions to the development of Thai economy, Wang said.
China welcomes Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn paying a state visit to China at an early date, he said, noting that China has extended an invitation to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to participate in a dialogue between BRICS members, emerging markets and developing economies to be held in Xiamen, China in September.
Pointing out that Thailand, located along the Belt and Road
routes where land meets sea, will undoubtedly become an important partner of China in the construction of the Belt and Road, Wang called for closer cooperation in Thailand-China railway project so as to achieve greater synergy between the markets of the two countries.
China stands ready to actively participate in the construction of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor and help with the country's economic development, he said.
China and Thailand should establish new platform for Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen and broaden cooperation in digital economy, innovation, e-commerce and aerospace, he added.
The Chinese foreign minister regards China-ASEAN
relations as being the most energetic and productive and having most potential.
He expressed the hope that China and ASEAN can synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and ASEAN's development strategies, complete negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at an early date.
He also called for jointly upholding the current situation in the South China Sea which has stabilized and is turning positive, and develop an upgraded version of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership so as to build a closer community of shared future between China and ASEAN.
Thai Foreign Minister Don, for his part, said Thailand-China relations have always been constructive, and the bilateral pragmatic and active cooperation has benefited the two countries and peoples.
He noted that Thailand will continue to have frequent contacts with China at various levels and further intensify people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
The Thai foreign minister expressed his support for the Belt and Road Initiative and congratulated China for successfully holding the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May.
Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road initiative refers to the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aiming at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.