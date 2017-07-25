Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.



The Foreign Ministry said the Indian troops fired in Leepa Sector on July 21, resulting in the killing of a 12-year-old boy, Umair, in Gheekot village, and injuries up to three others.



"This is the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past four days," a foreign ministry statement said.



It said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.



The foreign ministry said the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.



Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border, between the two nuclear rivals in Kashmir in 2003. However, both sides routinely accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

