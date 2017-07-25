Pakistan army slams efforts in US to undermine anti-terror role

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday conveyed his serious concern to visiting top American general in Afghanistan General John Nicholson about the efforts in the US to "undermine Pakistan's contributions towards war on terror."



The visit of General Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan, met the Pakistan Army Chief days after Pentagon decided to withhold 50 million US dollars of the coalition support fund (CSF).



The US media reported last week Defense Secretary James Mattis informed the Congress that he could not certify Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network.



"The COAS (Chief of the Army Staff) raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pakistan's contributions towards war on terror," the military said after the US commander met General Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.



The army chief said that it is not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in the US



"Despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as a National interest," an army statement quoted General Bajwa as telling the American general.



The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations said regional security situation and border management issues were discussed and both agreed on need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.



"Gen Nicholson reiterated his appreciation of the professionalism of Pakistan Army and his admiration for resilience of people of Pakistan," the statement said.

