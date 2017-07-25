UAE, US review cooperation in combating extremism, terrorism

Army leaders of the United Arab Emirates and US reviewed their cooperation in the military and defense fields on Monday, UAE state news agency WAM reported.



Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with General Joseph Votel, commander of the U. S. Central Command, issues of common concern, the report said.



The two sides also reviewed "joint efforts in combating extremism and terrorism and the importance of enhancing such cooperation to serve the common interests of the two countries and safeguard the security and stability of the region".



According to the official agency, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the US military official exchanged views on the latest developments and current events in the region as well as a number of issues of common concern.



They also discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the US and means of developing and developing them.



The US supports the UAE and its allies in the military campaign "Restore Hope" in Yemen where a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting since March 2015 Iran-backed Shiite rebels of the Houthi tribe.

