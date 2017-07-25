Morocco jails 33 to 24 years for foiled mass jailbreak

Morocco court sentenced 33 people to 24 years in prison for foiled mass jailbreak two years ago, the official MAP news agency reported on Monday.



In August 2015, a group of teenagers at the Juvenile Correction and Discipline Center in Oukacha Prison in Casablanca set fire to cause destabilization inside the prison, attacked the guards and tried to steal their arms before taking three trucks to break out.



The quick intervention of the security forces and their use of bullets prevented their escape from the prison.



Security forces surrounded the prison whereas a special commando stepped in and got the prisoners out to the yard to prevent further injuries and control the situation.



During the intervention, 37 people including 28 security forces were injured.

