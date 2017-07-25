Belarus' nuclear power plant to become operational by 2020

The Belarusian nuclear power plant will be fully put into operation in the summer of 2020, Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev said on Monday.



While meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Likhachev said Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) adheres to the agreement made between the Belarusian head of state and the Russian president in 2012 that the project was to build the safest and the most modern nuclear station in Europe, local media reported.



"This is a new generation of security. In the world there are no such analogues," Alexei Likhachev said.



Lukashenko said Belarus pays great attention to the construction of the nuclear power plant. He added this project is an important issue from the economic, political and moral point.



"It was not easy for us to make the decision to build a nuclear power plant after the Chernobyl disaster," the Belarusian leader said.



The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built in Grodno region, near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, with the help of Russia.



With a total energy capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts, it will produce electricity mainly for export to European countries.

