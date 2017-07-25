Hindu women offer prayers on Shrawan Somvar in Kathmandu, Nepal

People gathered to offer prayers on Shrawan Somvar at Mahadev temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 24, 2017. Mondays or Somvar in the month of Shrawan are considered auspicious for Hindu women as they fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva for the long and prosperous life for their husbands or chance to find a good one. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)





