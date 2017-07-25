Rescue mission launched to save two wild elephants in E Sri Lanka

A patrol craft from Sri Lankan Navy conducts a rescue mission to save the elephants in the sea in between Round Island and Foul Point in Trincomalee, in the east of Sri Lanka, July 23, 2017. Two elephants on Sunday were swept out to deep sea in the east of Sri Lanka. Responding to the situation, a combined rescue mission was launched by the navy and the officials from the Department of Wildlife in Trincomalee to save the two wild elephants. (Xinhua/Ajith Perera)

