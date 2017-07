Two girls take selfies at the rapeseed flower field in Shihahe Township of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

A bee gathers nectar at the rapeseed flower field in Shihahe Township of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)