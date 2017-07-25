2nd Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest held in SW China

The opening ceremony of Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest is held at Anlong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2017. The 2nd Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest was held here on Sunday. Fifteen dragon dance teams from different provinces attended this event. (Xinhua/Liu Chaofu)

Guests paint dragon eyes in the opening ceremony of Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest at Anlong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2017. The 2nd Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest was held here on Sunday. Fifteen dragon dance teams from different provinces attended this event. (Xinhua/Liu Chaofu)

A team performs in the opening ceremony of Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest at Anlong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2017. The 2nd Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest was held here on Sunday. Fifteen dragon dance teams from different provinces attended this event. (Xinhua/Liu Chaofu)

A team performs in Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest at Anlong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2017. The 2nd Guizhou Dragon Dance Contest was held here on Sunday. Fifteen dragon dance teams from different provinces attended this event. (Xinhua/Liu Chaofu)