China's Hainan braces for Typhoon Sonca

The beach is evacuated as a part of prevention against the typhoon Sonca in Sanya of south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2017. Typhoon Sonca is expected to hit south China's Hainan Province on Monday, China's national observatory warned. (Xinhua/Chen Wenwu)

Workers enforce a tree as a part of prevention against the typhoon Sonca in Sanya of south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2017. Typhoon Sonca is expected to hit south China's Hainan Province on Monday, China's national observatory warned. (Xinhua/Chen Wenwu)

Restaurant workers take dining tables back into shelter as a part of prevention against the typhoon Sonca in Sanya of south China's Hainan Province, July 24, 2017. Typhoon Sonca is expected to hit south China's Hainan Province on Monday, China's national observatory warned. (Xinhua/Chen Wenwu)