Chinese, Russian navy sailors hold ship damage control contest

Chinese and Russian navy sailors held a competition on ship damage control in the Baltic port city of Baltiysk on Monday as part of the "Joint Sea 2017" naval drills.

Each team consisted of both Chinese and Russian soldiers and the competition tested cooperation and coordination between the sailors who speak different languages, said Pei Kechuan, deputy captain of China's missile destroyer Hefei.

The two navies also exchanged experience about ship damage control.

Damage control is the basic means of keeping ships alive and every sailor needs to acquire the capability, Pei told Xinhua.

The Joint Sea 2017 drills, held from July 21 to 28, aims to carry out joint rescue missions and ensure maritime economic activities.

The Chinese fleet consists of Hefei, missile frigate Yuncheng, comprehensive supply ship Luomahu.