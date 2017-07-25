Israel to remove metal detectors from entrance to Jerusalem holy site

Israel's security cabinet has decided to remove metal detectors from the entrance to the holy site in Jerusalem which is known as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims and Temple Mount to Jews, following days of violent clashes.



A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the security cabinet accepted "the recommendation of all of the security bodies to incorporate security measures based on advanced technologies ("smart checks") and other measures instead of metal detectors in order to ensure the security of visitors and worshippers in the Old City and on the Temple Mount."



The statement also said that Israel Police will reinforce its units and carry out additional actions as necessary "in order to ensure the security of visitors on the Mount."



The decision was announced at the end of an hours-long meeting of the security cabinet.



The detectors, installed following a shooting attack that killed three Israeli policemen, sparked a huge protest. They are seen by the Palestinians as a violation of the status quo at the Muslim-run compound and an Israeli attempt to gain more control over the site.

