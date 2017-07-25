Security Council expresses deepest sympathy to families of victims in Lahore terrorist attack

The members of the Security Council on Monday expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims in the terrorist attack that took place in Lahore, Pakistan.



According to a statement, the members of the Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Lahore, Pakistan on July 24, 2017, which resulted in more than 80 people killed or injured, for which the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TPP) has claimed responsibility."



They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement said.



"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said.



They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all countries, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Pakistani government and all other relevant authorities in this regard, it said.



At least 26 people were killed and 49 others injured as a suicide bomb blast hit the downtown area of Pakistan's eastern city Lahore Monday afternoon, officials said.



Khawaja Salman Rafique, health minister of Punjab province in the east of the country, said that so far 26 people, including nine policemen, have lost their lives in the blast while 49 others are under treatment at three different hospitals in the city.



The death toll might further rise as at least 15 of the injured are still in critical condition, hospital sources said.

