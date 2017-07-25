17 hikers rescued in US flooding mountain

Crews rescued 17 hikers stranded by floods in a canyon near Tucson, a city in southern Arizona, 800 km southeast of Los Angeles in the United States.



According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), search and rescue deputies, fire crews and a rescue team worked from Sunday night to early Monday to retrieve the 17 hikers, including a 4-year-old boy, from the canyon.



Before that, police received a call for help shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).



The last two hikers clinging to tree branches overnight were lifted Monday by a helicopter from a rocky, narrow and flood-running creek to safety, as is shown in the video clips posted by rescue crews on Twitter.



Nine people from an extended family were killed in a flash flooding in a scenic canyon in Arizona last week.



Monsoon rains, a regular summertime occurrence in Arizona, often lead to swift and deadly flash floods as rainwater rushes down the mountains into dry canyons or peaceful creeks.



On Monday, the PCSD warned tourists of the danger of flash flooding in mountains on its official website.

