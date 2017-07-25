Shanghai workshop uses melodies to soothe stress

Feeling stressed out after a long day at work? Fed up with Shanghai's (c)rush-hour commute? Music just might be what you need to heal your body and sooth your mind.



A music medicine workshop was recently organized by Octave, a curated Wellbeing Platform that blends Eastern wisdom and philosophies of wellness with Western science to help people find a harmonious and free way of living in the present.



Mina Lee, Arts & Healing Certified Music Medicine Facilitator (MMF) from the University of California, Los Angeles, was invited to Shanghai to teach local attendees how to reduce and manage their stress with music and sounds.



Before becoming an MMF, Lee was COO and Chief of Staff of Xiaomi Southeast Asia. Inspired by Christine Stevens, the inventor of music medicine, Lee now provides private sessions to individuals or groups.



"Music can actually become a vehicle with so many discoveries," Lee told the Global Times. "The deeper you drop into your mind, the more you could see."



In the music medicine world, rhythm is regarded as medicine for the body, melody for the heart, silence for the mind and harmony for the soul.



With music, people learn to understand where to slow down and where to move faster, build connections with others, listen deeply to themselves and others, as well as treat others or things in a calm and harmonious way.





Attendees of the music medicine workshop









Feeling calm and clear



By playing different musical instruments including percussion, flutes, kalimbas and hang drums, Lee takes her attendees on a journey across the four elements of music medicine.



She encourages them to feel sounds vibrating in their bodies and guides them to feel the rhythms and melodies, dive for silence, restore the harmony and then enjoy the inner music of the spiritual world.



With her lead, attendees leave their professional workloads and unpleasant emotions behind while immersing themselves in music, achieving a relief of both body and mind.



"It is so relieving," one lady said after the workshop. "I felt like my body vibrated with rhythms of the music and sounds. All the distress I had been through today just disappeared."



Lee plays Native American, Celtic and Indian stringed-instruments, drums, and flutes, which are generally considered effective in relaxing the mind. She said she also would like to introduce ancient Chinese musical instruments such as the guzheng.



She contends that each musical culture has its own feature. "For example, Americans use heavy rhythms, like bass; Japanese culture focuses on silence, while Chinese culture is about the melody and the heart," she said.



Lee believes that, in China, multiple generations have their own traumas caused by social development. For example, unmarried women are usually faced with great pressure from families and society. "Music, like magic, could help to heal these traumas," Lee said.





Mina Lee (right), Music Medicine Facilitator







Attendees learn how to reduce and manage their stress with music and sounds. Photos: Chen Shasha/GT