Time for India to stop trespassing and daydreaming

The Indian military's trespassing into China's territory of Doklam region has displayed a quite obvious tendency toward opportunism and adventurism.
The blatant move, which tramples on international law, shows that India has stood ready to maximize its interests on the border issue at the cost of its relations with China, and it would store up troubles for the development of China-India relations and the work of border controls in the future.
The illegal entry of Indian border troops at defined section and mutually recognized boundary is totally different in nature from previous frictions at undefined part of the boundary.
It is the first time that Indian troops have crossed the border in the Sikkim section India has demarcated with China, which has been defined by the Convention between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet(1890), and both the Chinese and Indian governments have repeatedly acknowledged it.
By denying the mutually recognized border convention, India is attempting to turn back the wheel of history.
Just as the Chinese officials have stressed, India trespassed the defined boundary to enter the territory of a neighboring country under the pretext of so-called security concerns, and no matter what kind of activities India is engaged in, this will not be tolerated by any sovereign state.
China has the will to solve the problem peacefully through diplomatic means, and China also cherishes the peace and serenity in the border areas, but the precondition is that the trespassers of India must withdraw unconditionally and immediately.
Chinese Ministry of National Defense
warned on Monday that India "should not leave things to luck and not harbor any unrealistic illusions."
The history of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Chinese military, in the past 90 years has demonstrated its increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said, adding "Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the PLA is hard."
China and India, both advocates of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, need to view and treat their relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and make greater efforts in strengthening mutual trust and controlling disputes.
Peace and stability in the border regions between China and India is in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two sides.
It is highly anticipated that India would abide by the basic principles of international law, correct its mistakes and work together with China to safeguard peace and stability in their border regions.