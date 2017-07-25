California girl arrested after livestreaming deadly car crash

An 18-year-old girl living in California was arrested Monday after livestreaming on social media when she was driving, causing a deadly car crash.



The driver, Obdulia Sanchez, crashed on July 21 in Los Banos, about 465 km north of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said. Both passengers were 14 years old. The one killed in the accident was referred to by the driver as her sister, and the other teenager girl suffered a major injury.



ABC News reported that Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram when the crash occurred. A video before the crash showed her singing and dancing along to music as she drove while the two passengers were not wearing seat belts.



In a live video following the crash, Sanchez continued her "live show," saying she killed her sister and did not care whether she will go to jail for life.



Sanchez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She is being held on a 300,000-US-dollar bond.

