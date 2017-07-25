One Chinese dead, 4 more injured in Cyprus speedboat accident

A speedboat crashed onto rocks off the northwest coast of Cyprus Monday evening, killing a Chinese woman aboard, Chinese Embassy in Nicosia said Tuesday.



The accident, which occurred at around 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) Monday, also injured four other Chinese on the boat and the vessel's Cypriot operator.



The four Chinese injured in the accident are family members, the embassy said, adding that all those injured in the incident have been sent to hospital for treatment.

