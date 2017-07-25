Central China police crack online gambling case

Police in central China's Hunan Province have cracked a case in which suspects used the instant messaging service WeChat for gambling.



Police in Changsha City, Hunan's capital, have detained 14 suspects in a case involving more than 13 million yuan (1.92 million US dollars), according to a police statement on Tuesday.



Beginning in January this year, one of the suspects, surnamed Hu, created WeChat groups to find gamblers. Up to 100 people were involved in the gambling case, police said.



The suspects were caught in several localities in Hunan and Shanghai after police launched a three-month investigation.

