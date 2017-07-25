Happy birthday:



Do not enter into financial deals with individuals who are only thinking of making a quick buck. Consider the motives and credibility of those who are looking to work with you before you make any commitments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 12, 13.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You can expect to face fierce opposition today. You will have to express your point of view clearly and succinctly if you want to win others to your side. Vague promises are sure to have the opposite effect. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have to keep your priorities straight today if you want to succeed. You may have a creative project you are chomping at the bit to work on, but make sure you handle your primary responsibilities first. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make sure you do your research before you open your wallet. Otherwise you may end up helping the wrong people. You will be given a chance to further your education, but it will mean having to sacrifice some of your free time. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You may end up feeling a little lost today, but may actually end up being a good thing. The farther you head off the beaten path, the better your odds of discovering new places and people that can make your life more interesting. ✭✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Life is about to take you for a roller coaster ride today. Seek shelter from this storm by retreating to a quiet place where you can reflect on what is happening now. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Today will be an excellent day to follow through on your home improvement ideas. Put a realistic plan in place that will bring positive results for the lowest price. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will only be inviting trouble into your life by sharing personal information with others today. Ere on the side of caution when dealing with people you are unfamiliar with. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your financial luck is looking good, making this a good time to consider a new investment opportunity. Someone you are close to will be feeling overly sensitive today. It might be a good idea to stay out of their way. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It may seem as if you're being dragged against your will along an unknown path by unseen forces. It's not that you are against change or progress, you just dislike having to navigate new situations without having access to important information. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Take a break from the norm today. A trip to a flea market or local shopping center will be a nice change of pace. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Balancing work and home will be key today. Someone in your life will feel left out if you do not plan your time carefully. Creative outlets will prove both enjoyable and financially rewarding. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Responsibilities at work may have you stressed out. Set aside some time so you can just relax. Once your batteries are recharged, you will be ready for anything. ✭✭✭