puzzle





ACROSS



1 Proud guys?



6 Joyce's Leopold



11 When doubled, a prop for a cheerleader



14 First word to a new knight, perhaps



15 Xerox copy, informally



16 "Hail, old Roman!"



17 Nice Monopoly holding



20 Times to remember



21 Underground workers



22 Prevent



23 Dump frequenter



24 Director Preminger



25 A theater district



26 Be the person at the helm



28 Sea in France?



29 Office PC-to-PC acronym



30 Compensation for injuries sustained



34 Jazzy woodwind, briefly



35 Brief times of relaxation



37 Layer of a tissue



38 Obliquely



39 Diminutive, in rural stereotypes



40 Detrimental or awful



41 Woodworking angle



45 Sky blue shades



47 Little rascals



50 "Got it," to a sailor



51 New pet owner, often



52 Make bootees



53 Not guilty, often



54 "Ben-Hur" and "High Noon," for two



57 Caterer's coffee dispenser



58 Control ___ (obsessive one)



59 Debate topic



60 Poet Edgar Allan



61 Icy temp



62 Pedometer activators

DOWN



1 Purebred evidence



2 Mount where Noah found land



3 Thief on the water



4 Seeks information



5 There's something fishy about it



6 Musburger calling games



7 Slowly, to a conductor



8 Composition or literary work



9 It's the core of cores



10 Angora's fleece



11 Kneecaps



12 Cause strain to



13 Wool cloth for overcoats



18 Vintner's barrel



19 Seeds, scientifically



24 Degree candidate's challenge



25 Go over again with a needle



27 Bit of a whirl



28 Hand-waver's scream



31 Land formations with flat tops



32 Between



33 "Nearer My ___ to Thee"



34 Eyelid malady



35 Make lighter or brighter (var.)



36 Collars, as a perp



37 Foe of 47-Down



39 Finally be something



40 Unhappy in love



42 Item of hand luggage



43 Pupil-washing aid



44 Many car contracts



46 Gun, Indy-style



47 Early South American



48 Does a dairy duty



49 Student-focused org.



52 Mini revelation?



53 Attention-getting whisper



55 State of anger



56 Bro's female relative





solution





