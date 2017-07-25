puzzle
ACROSS
1 Proud guys?
6 Joyce's Leopold
11 When doubled, a prop for a cheerleader
14 First word to a new knight, perhaps
15 Xerox copy, informally
16 "Hail, old Roman!"
17 Nice Monopoly holding
20 Times to remember
21 Underground workers
22 Prevent
23 Dump frequenter
24 Director Preminger
25 A theater district
26 Be the person at the helm
28 Sea in France?
29 Office PC-to-PC acronym
30 Compensation for injuries sustained
34 Jazzy woodwind, briefly
35 Brief times of relaxation
37 Layer of a tissue
38 Obliquely
39 Diminutive, in rural stereotypes
40 Detrimental or awful
41 Woodworking angle
45 Sky blue shades
47 Little rascals
50 "Got it," to a sailor
51 New pet owner, often
52 Make bootees
53 Not guilty, often
54 "Ben-Hur" and "High Noon," for two
57 Caterer's coffee dispenser
58 Control ___ (obsessive one)
59 Debate topic
60 Poet Edgar Allan
61 Icy temp
62 Pedometer activators
DOWN
1 Purebred evidence
2 Mount where Noah found land
3 Thief on the water
4 Seeks information
5 There's something fishy about it
6 Musburger calling games
7 Slowly, to a conductor
8 Composition or literary work
9 It's the core of cores
10 Angora's fleece
11 Kneecaps
12 Cause strain to
13 Wool cloth for overcoats
18 Vintner's barrel
19 Seeds, scientifically
24 Degree candidate's challenge
25 Go over again with a needle
27 Bit of a whirl
28 Hand-waver's scream
31 Land formations with flat tops
32 Between
33 "Nearer My ___ to Thee"
34 Eyelid malady
35 Make lighter or brighter (var.)
36 Collars, as a perp
37 Foe of 47-Down
39 Finally be something
40 Unhappy in love
42 Item of hand luggage
43 Pupil-washing aid
44 Many car contracts
46 Gun, Indy-style
47 Early South American
48 Does a dairy duty
49 Student-focused org.
52 Mini revelation?
53 Attention-getting whisper
55 State of anger
56 Bro's female relative
solution