Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/25 14:23:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Proud guys?

  6 Joyce's Leopold

 11 When doubled, a prop for a cheerleader

 14 First word to a new knight, perhaps

 15 Xerox copy, informally

 16 "Hail, old Roman!"

 17 Nice Monopoly holding

 20 Times to remember

 21 Underground workers

 22 Prevent

23  Dump frequenter

 24 Director Preminger

 25 A theater district

 26 Be the person at the helm

 28 Sea in France?

 29 Office PC-to-PC acronym

 30 Compensation for injuries sustained

 34 Jazzy woodwind, briefly

 35 Brief times of relaxation

 37 Layer of a tissue

 38 Obliquely

 39 Diminutive, in rural stereotypes

 40 Detrimental or awful

 41 Woodworking angle

 45 Sky blue shades

 47 Little rascals

 50 "Got it," to a sailor

 51 New pet owner, often

 52 Make bootees

 53 Not guilty, often

 54 "Ben-Hur" and "High Noon," for two

 57 Caterer's coffee dispenser

 58 Control ___ (obsessive one)

 59 Debate topic

 60 Poet Edgar Allan

 61 Icy temp

 62 Pedometer activators

DOWN

  1 Purebred evidence

  2 Mount where Noah found land

  3 Thief on the water

  4 Seeks information

  5 There's something fishy about it

  6 Musburger calling games

  7 Slowly, to a conductor

  8 Composition or literary work

  9 It's the core of cores

 10 Angora's fleece

 11 Kneecaps

 12 Cause strain to

 13 Wool cloth for overcoats

 18 Vintner's barrel

 19 Seeds, scientifically

 24 Degree candidate's challenge

 25 Go over again with a needle

 27 Bit of a whirl

 28 Hand-waver's scream

 31 Land formations with flat tops

 32 Between

 33 "Nearer My ___ to Thee"

 34 Eyelid malady

 35 Make lighter or brighter (var.)

 36 Collars, as a perp

 37 Foe of 47-Down

 39 Finally be something

 40 Unhappy in love

 42 Item of hand luggage

 43 Pupil-washing aid

 44 Many car contracts

 46 Gun, Indy-style

 47 Early South American

 48 Does a dairy duty

 49 Student-focused org.

 52 Mini revelation?

 53 Attention-getting whisper

 55 State of anger

 56 Bro's female relative

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus