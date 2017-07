A dog jumps out of a plane at 4,300 meters to graduate as an elite member of a search and rescue unit. Siara is a one year old Belgian malinois, and since a few days after her birth she has been trained to cope with stressful situations in different environments both day and night. Once in the air, Siara behaves like your average dog in a car and can even be seen barking at her fellow jumpers as they pass by.Photo: CFP