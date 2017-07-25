Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

freeloader



蹭客



(cènɡkè)

A: When I went to the furniture the other day I saw a lot of people sleeping on the sample beds!



那天我去逛家居商场, 发现竟然有好几个人直接在样板床上睡觉！



(nàtiān wǒ qù ɡuànɡ jiājū shānɡchǎnɡ, fāxiàn jìnɡrán yǒu hǎojǐɡè rén zhíjiē zài yànɡbǎnchuánɡ shànɡ shuìjiào!)



B: There isn't much that can be done about that. Some customers may be trying out the furniture, and there are also a lot of "freeloaders."



没办法, 有的顾客可能是在体验家具, 但也有不少"蹭客"。



(méibànfǎ, yǒude ɡùkè kěnénɡ shì zài tǐyàn jiājù, dàn yěyǒu bùshǎo cènɡkè.)

A: These people are taking up sample products for a long time in the middle of a store. Don't they have any consideration for the other customers? These freeloaders really are lowbrow.



在商店里长时间占据试用商品, 有没有考虑过其他顾客的感受？"蹭客"们的素质太低了。



(zài shānɡdiàn lǐ chánɡshíjiān zhànjù shìyònɡ shānɡpǐn, yǒuméiyǒu kǎolǜ ɡuò qítā ɡùkè de ɡǎnshòu？cènɡkè men de sùzhì tài dī le.)