Chinese air force prepares for international military games

The Chinese air force prepares for competition at international military games. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)

Fighter jets of the Chinese air force conduct firing practice. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)

China's JH-7 fighter bomber returns to base after a flight training exercise. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)

Fighter jets of the Chinese air force get ready to take off. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)

Chinese trainer JL-10 conducts firing practice. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)

The helicopter fleet of the Chinese Air Force enters an airport for competition. The air force will organize two competitions from July 29 to August 12 as part of the Aviadarts games and will send troops to participate in other contests abroad. (Photo/81.cn)