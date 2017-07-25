Boat carrying 47 people sinks in central Indonesia

A speedboat with 47 people on board capsized in waters off North Kalimantan province in central Indonesia on Tuesday, a senior official of rescue office said.



Rejeki Baru speed boat, heading to Tanjung Selor of Bulungan district, sank after sailing 1 km off the coast of Pelabuhan Tengkayu of Tarakan town, spokesman of the national search and rescue office Marsudi said.



"Our personnel are undertaking a search and rescue operation for the victims of the incident," he told Xinhua by phone.



Rescuers from the navy and water police also took part in the rescue operationm.

