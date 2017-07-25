2017 Jr. NBA Star Week kicks off in Beijing

Stephen Curry (center) with Chinese children basketball players Photo: Courtesy of Under Armour

Scores of young Chinese got to meet NBA stars and brothers Stephen and Seth Curry who were in Beijing for a special event at Beijing University of Technology on July 22. The Curry brothers served as coaches and taught Chinese children basketball skills.The Jr. NBA is jointly held by the Ministry of Education , NBA China and China's National School Basketball League. It is aimed at improving Chinese children's involvement in basketball through various events. From July 17 to 21, 230 students from 11 cities and provinces around China gathered in Beijing and received professional coaching."The event gave children access to the most professional coaching and helped them enjoy the fun of basketball," said Stephen Curry.Shu Dewei, the CEO of NBA China, said the aim of Jr. NBA is to make every child feel the fun of basketball no matter what their gender, height or skill level is."More than 20 million students from 2,000 schools in China will receive basketball training from NBA professionals. Our greatest challenge is how to make basketball available to more children, and we will continue to fight for this."A founding partner of NBA China, US sports brand Under Armour provided the gear for the Jr. NBA events. The brand will also cooperate on more Jr. NBA events and projects, including basketball teacher training and court building.