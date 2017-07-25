BAIC Group ranks No.137 in Fortune 500

BAIC Group and Fortune magazine representatives during the press conference held by BAIC Group on July 21 in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of BAIC Group

BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation) Group now ranks No.137 among the world's Fortune 500 enterprises with an operating revenue of $61.13 billion, according to the US-based Fortune magazine, which published the list of the 2017 Fortune 500 companies on July 20.BAIC Group first entered the Fortune 500 list in 2013, ranking No.336. Over the last five years, the group has seized every opportunity to develop its business with solid goals and strategies. In 2012, BAIC Group sold 1.7 million vehicles and had a sales income of 210 billion yuan ($31.05 billion). In 2016, the company sold 2.9 million vehicles, and the sales income was over 400 billion yuan.BAIC Group's goal is to make it into the top 100 on the Fortune 500 list by 2020. The goal will be realized by improving the company's scale and strength. It also plans to be one of the top 12 enterprises in the global auto industry by 2020.Economic conglomeration, international development, innovative practices and a unique enterprise culture are four important reasons for BAIC Group's rapid climb on the Fortune 500 list.In the future, BAIC Group will continue to improve its international competitiveness and influence and make new contributions to China's auto industry and Beijing's economic and social development.