Figuratively speaking

5 - the number of arrested tour guides who illegally charged tourists extra money in Beijing in September 2016. The tour guides forced a man surnamed Deng to pay 160 yuan ($23.6) extra to go to the Great Wall. When Deng claimed that he had no more money, and the two men on the bus slapped him in the face. Deng called the police after he got off the bus. The five illegal tour guides were soon captured by the police in Beijing and Hebei Province. They confessed to the police that they started the illegal one-day tour to scenic spots in December 2015. They attracted tourists with low prices and charged them more money during the tour on the bus. Recently, the tour guides were sentenced to up to one year in prison, and they were fined 2,000 yuan respectively.180,000



180,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($26,675) that a man surnamed Ma cheated two women surnamed Shu and Liu out of in Beijing. Ma pretended to be a South Korean celebrity, established relationships with Liu and Shu and borrowed money from them. Ma borrowed 90,000 yuan from Liu in 2016 and continued to borrow more. Liu then found out that Ma used the same tactic to cheat another woman surnamed Shu, and the women called the police. So far, Ma has refused to admit any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.



150 - the number of products that the Beijing World Horticultural Exposition released on July 20. To prepare for the upcoming exposition, letters were issued to 10 companies authorizing them to produce goods, which included art and crafts, stationery, souvenirs and clothes for the exposition. The organization also decided to sell their products in Wangfujing, the Bird's Nest, the Great Wall and on Internet platforms.



15,096 - the number of Beijing students who were accepted by first-tier universities in 2017. Of the accepted students, 2,893 will study liberal arts while 12,203 will study sciences. About 14,599 students are expected to enter university in Beijing, but some universities often decide to provide more spaces. Second-tier universities started to publish their acceptance lists on July 20.

