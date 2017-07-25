Dads unsung heroes of pregnant couples

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

There are a handful of times when a woman has the power to define a man's life by uttering a few simple words. The top three are when she professes her love to him, when she vows "till death do us part" and, undoubtedly the most powerful of all, when she tells him that she is pregnant with their first child.



The moment a man hears the news, he is the happiest man in the world. He wants to dance. He wants to sing. He wants to tell the whole world that his "baby" is having his baby. However, as soon as he gets over the initial excitement and anxiety, panic sets in.



His better half is growing a life inside her; what is he doing? She is the one who is nauseous, fatigued and throwing up all the time. How can he contribute? How can he be a part of this momentous event?



Over the next nine months, the father-to-be is the most attentive, caring and considerate that he will ever be in their entire relationship. The same man who wouldn't have gone to get eggs for breakfast will happily walk in the rain to satisfy his pregnant wife's cravings. He may not have picked up a mop in his entire life, but now he cleans the house, does the laundry and even offers to make dinner. But soon the father-to-be realizes that he is at war with his wife's raging hormones, and no matter what he does, he can never win.



Things tend to be more difficult for expat fathers-to-be in China. One has to find a reliable, English-speaking obstetrician and a good hospital where the father would be allowed in the delivery room. They get worried by rumors about all the fake meat, vegetables and milk products making their way into the market. And as if that was not enough, the long hours and six-day work week culture in mega cities like Beijing not only tests the strength of their relationship but the mental and physical strength of the father-to-be.



Just last week, my husband was asked to join an office retreat on the same date of our first ultrasound. To say his bosses were not happy when he declined going would be the understatement of the century. In the end, we had to change our appointment to ensure a stable source of income. What else could we do?



Another first-time, expecting couple that I know provide a classic example of what a pregnancy can do to a father. While the mother was glowing and well rested, one could see the stress and exhaustion in the father's eyes and bending posture.



Yes, a mother faces life and death for her child, but one hardly acknowledges the ordeal a father goes through to support his wife before the child's birth. In many ways, they remain the unsung heroes.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.