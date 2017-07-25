Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"The vehicle hit a little girl and other pedestrians. Afterward, it was discovered that the driver had stabbed some people in a factory."So said a resident who witnessed an accident in which nine people were hit by a driver in Juge county in Miyun district on July 23. Earlier that day, the suspect surnamed Wang had gone to a concrete factory to ask for his wages. The manager refused to pay him, and Wang got angry and stabbed five workers with a knife. Then he escaped from the factory in a van. While driving away, he hit nine pedestrians, killing one of them on the spot. The workers he stabbed were taken to the hospital and are out of danger. Then the police issued an order for arrest. According to Miyun district police, Wang's body was found in the mountainous area in Miyun district on July 24, and it turned out that he killed himself. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)