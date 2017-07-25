Kovind sworn in as new Indian president

Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th president on Tuesday.



Kovind was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar at a grand ceremony in parliament, attended by Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and lawmakers of both the Houses.



"I will stand by and represent all 1.25 billion fellow Indians. I understand the massive responsibility that this is," President Kovind said in his inaugural address.



President Kovind, who took over from his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee, also took to social media as he tweeted: "Honored to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility."



The former governor of the eastern state of Bihar was elected as Indian president last week as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's contender, winning the election by a huge margin against opposition nominee Meira Kumar, a former parliament speaker.



The 71-year-old became India's second Dalit (untouchable) President after President K.R. Narayanan, who served from 1997 to 2002.



Indian president is the ceremonial head of state, who plays decisive roles only in case of a hung parliament after general elections.

