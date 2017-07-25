Record haul of 4.2 mln speed pills seized in Bangkok's suburb

A record haul of 4.2 million tablets of methamphetamine was seized in Bangkok's eastern suburb area Monday night, police said.



The police seized the pills at a rented villa house on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Minburi district of Bangkok and arrested a 28-year-old drug trafficking suspect, identified as Thirapong Suanyaem.



Meanwhile, 40 kg of ketamine and some heroin were seized in the midnight raid at the drug suspect's whereabouts alongside the millions of speed pills, the police said.



Thirapong was quoted as saying he had been hired for 200,000-250,000 baht (about 5,900-7,300 US dollars) in cash to smuggle the drugs aboard his sport utility car at a time.



The drugs had been smuggled from northern Thailand and was kept at the house before being distributed to outlawed agents in Bangkok and outlying areas, the police said.

