Chinese teen makes decision to attend American high school

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









As a 14-year-old Chinese student about to graduate middle school in Shanghai, I have been hearing many stories, both positive and negative, about attending overseas boarding schools, which is where I am heading next. During my application process, I faced some tough decisions, such as whether or not to leave Shanghai and the comfort of my home here to venture into the Western wilds.



There are several exceptional international high schools in Shanghai for both the British system and American style. Many achieve outstanding results in the IB and AP programs, however, they are not as well recognized by Western universities as high schools in the UK and the US because they do not have as much history. Most are only a couple decades old at most, whereas Western schools tend to have histories of at least a century.



For many teenaged students in China, leaving for high school abroad is advantageous, as it gives them a better understanding of how university life will be like. This can help Chinese students develop healthy habits early on, which will result in more effective performances in college. On the other end of the spectrum, there are always some students who lack self-control or self-management.



At home here in Shanghai, they have their parents to constantly monitor them. Local children are notoriously controlled and spoiled by their families, and it is that kind of student who, once unleashed and adrenalized by their newfound freedom, often find themselves in trouble abroad. In the end, whether or not a student will benefit from going to an overseas boarding school is entirely dependent on whether they are able to control their own liberation.



Even though I was initially reluctant to leave my family and friends to go abroad, I ultimately decided it would be a great opportunity. But then I was met with the dilemma of choosing between the UK or the US. I've heard that students who go to the UK for high school don't usually go to the US for college, and vice versa. However, even though the UK reportedly has a better high school infrastructure than America, universities in the US are far more renowned.



Finally, I decided on the US. Like most teenagers, I do not really know what I want to be when I grow up, or even what I want to major in at university. But unlike the UK and even China, in the US students have the complete freedom to change majors at any point, even during their senior year. This super-flexibility allows students to explore a variety of new areas in order to discover what their true passion is.



Recently, there has been a lot of controversy over the spate of deaths of Chinese students studying abroad, for instance female student Zhang Yingying, who was attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Despite the fact that this news has struck fear into the hearts of many Chinese students who are currently studying abroad or plan to, the fact is that there is no place in the world that is completely safe. I do believe, however, that their deaths should serve as a reminder that we all need to be extra careful and cautious when in a foreign country.



I've been studying under the British educational system for the past nine years, so I hope that by moving to the US I will finally experience a true American education, warts and all. I know American society is quite ethnically diverse, which can confuse new Chinese students, and I also know that American students view their studies quite differently than Chinese do. There will also be many social dynamics and cultural differences between Chinese and American teenagers that might take some getting used to.



At the turn of the new millennium, there were 60,000 Chinese students studying in the US, or 10 percent of all international students in the country. Last year, the population of Chinese students in America was close to 330,000, or 32 percent of all its international students. This leads me to think that there must be some great appeal there, and I am looking forward to finding out what it is.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.