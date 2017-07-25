Milk teas loaded with sugar, fat and caffeine

Certain milk teas contain high levels of sugar, caffeine and fat, the Shanghai Consumer Council recently revealed after testing 51 samples of 27 different popular milk tea brands in Shanghai, according to thepaper.cn.



The test found that the milk tea with most sugar content is from "Lasting Scent," equaling 14 lumps of sugar. The tea with the most caffeine is from "Letangkou," equaling 4 cups of espresso coffee.



The test also said that 60 percent of consumers prefer milk tea with cream on top, with the most fat containing 41 grams (the ideal daily intake of fat per person is less than 60 grams).



The test also found that some milk teas claim to be sugar free but are not. All 20 samples labeled as "sugar free" tested to contain an average of 2.4 grams of raw sugar per 100 milliliters, far higher than the national recommended standard of less than 0.5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.





