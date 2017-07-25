Outdoor sanitation workers provided relief

Shanghai has constructed over 3,500 rest stations at local bus stations, convenience stores and gas stations, providing outdoor sanitation workers with water, food-heating and a respite from the recent record-breaking temperatures, Wenhui Daily reported.



The municipal sanitation department is also giving all sanitation workers a break from 11 am to 2 pm to escape the scorching sun, which can cause sunburns and heatstroke.



In Yangpu district, every sanitation worker is also being provided a free supply of cold green bean soup, ice cream and salt soda water at different checkpoints along the road as well as a medical box with emergency medicine for heatstroke.



Sanitation departments in Putuo, Jiading, Xuhui and Jing'an districts likewise provided their workers with cooling oil, floral water, towels and hats.





