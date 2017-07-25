Israeli forces arrest 26 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces launched a large-scale detention campaign Tuesday in various areas of the West Bank and arrested 26 Palestinians, local media reported.



Media sources said the detainees are from the cities of Qalqiliya, Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem and Jericho.



And Ibtisam al Abed, mother of the Palestinian attacker, was detained from Kober town in northern Ramallah at dawn Tuesday.



Israel claimed that the detainees are wanted elements who have carried out attacks against the troops and settlers in various areas in the West Bank.



On Friday, 19-year-old Omar al Abed broke into the Halamish settlement, near Ramallah. There, he went into the Salomon family home and began a stabbing spree, killing three members of one family and was also seriously injured.

