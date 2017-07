At the railway station in Lhasa, capital of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, a passenger displays a souvenir badge made for a tourism train traveling to Xigaze, Tibet's second-largest city, located 280 kilometers southwest of the region's capital. The tour route, which takes about three hours, was opened to boost Tibet's tourism industry. Over the past three years, the train has carried over 1.4 million visits. Photo: CFP