US firms snap up solar panels

US solar companies are snapping up cheap imported solar panels ahead of a trade decision by the Trump administration that could drive up costs and cloud the fortunes of one of the economy's brightest stars.
US consumers and businesses have been embracing solar energy at a furious pace, thanks to big assistance from China. Low-cost photovoltaic cells and panels made in China and other Asian countries have helped drive down costs by around 70 percent since 2010, enabling more Americans to go solar.
But signs of a chill are already visible as the industry waits to see how President Donald Trump
responds to a recent trade complaint lodged by a Georgia-based manufacturer named Suniva. The company has asked the administration effectively to double the price of imported solar panels so that US factories can compete.
About 95 percent of cells and panels sold in the US last year were made abroad, with most coming from China, Malaysia and the Philippines, according to US-based SPV Market Research.
For instance, Southern Current LLC, a South Carolina-based solar company that builds utility-scale and residential projects, has been purchasing modules and warehousing them for future use. Normally the company waits until a deal is financed, according to Bret Sowers, vice president of development and strategy.
"We are putting money at risk to buy panels because we are worried that we won't be able to get them," he said.
Panic buying has sent spot prices for solar panels up as much as 20 percent in recent weeks as installers rush to lock up supplies ahead of potential tariffs.
A spike in panel prices could slow residential installations and all the jobs that come with them.
The US solar industry now employs more than 260,000 people, according to Washington-based The Solar Foundation.
The White House would not comment on the solar trade case. But the administration has vowed to protect steelmakers and other US manufacturers by penalizing "unfair" imports.